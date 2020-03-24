BSW Wealth Partners Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 210,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

