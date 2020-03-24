BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 1.98% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,002.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Change Path LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,539,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter.

JAGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

