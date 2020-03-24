BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 2,958 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 618,654 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after acquiring an additional 512,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 132,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

