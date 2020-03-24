BSW Wealth Partners Sells 3,069 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. 22,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,771. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

