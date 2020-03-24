BSW Wealth Partners Sells 4,067 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

TFI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

