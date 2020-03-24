BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits Market Cap of $10.19 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $12,314.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.04070699 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00065318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037769 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011198 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003560 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

