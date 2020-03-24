Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Head-To-Head Review

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 20.82% 8.85% 1.13% Luther Burbank 17.98% 8.12% 0.69%

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Luther Burbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 1.21 $23.77 million $1.80 5.69 Luther Burbank $271.82 million 1.78 $48.86 million $0.87 9.91

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Business First Bancshares and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25 Luther Burbank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 191.06%. Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Business First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Risk and Volatility

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Luther Burbank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates through 25 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment and equal housing lending activities; and issues trust preferred securities. As of January 28, 2019, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through nine branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 9 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

