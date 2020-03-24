Bytecoin Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cryptohub, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $46.24 million and approximately $10,820.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00701607 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001500 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, OKEx, Poloniex, cfinex, Cryptohub and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

