Bytom (BTM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.42 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $58.21 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, EXX and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00600471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008160 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Huobi, Gate.io, OTCBTC, FCoin, Neraex, LBank, CoinEx, BitMart, ZB.COM, Bibox, OKEx, EXX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

