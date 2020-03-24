Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CACI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.50.

Caci International stock traded up $11.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.82. 10,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Caci International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 49.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

