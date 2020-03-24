Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. ValuEngine lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Cactus stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $898.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 1,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

