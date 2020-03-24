Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. 224,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,095. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,446 shares of company stock worth $21,471,837 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.