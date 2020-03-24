Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,454,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108,700 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 14.4% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.68% of Caesars Entertainment worth $618,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,166,000 after buying an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,830 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,284,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,807,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. UBS Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. 1,928,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,542,972. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

