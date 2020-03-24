Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 20,300 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 269.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,899,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,467,000 after buying an additional 226,288 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

