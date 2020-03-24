Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.