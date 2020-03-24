Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $208.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.68. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $826,671.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

