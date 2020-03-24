Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after buying an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

