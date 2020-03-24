Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.42.

UHS stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $138.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

