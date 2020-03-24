Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.47 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

