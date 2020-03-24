Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.