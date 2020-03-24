Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.77 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71,944 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

