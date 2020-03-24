Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 66,740.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 31,642.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,159 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

