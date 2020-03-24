Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

