Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $3.05 Million in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

