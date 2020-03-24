Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.