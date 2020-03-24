Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

NYSE EOG opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

