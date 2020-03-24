Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $111.15 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

