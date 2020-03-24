Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Ross Stores stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

