Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.