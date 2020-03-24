Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,375,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 415,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,703,000 after acquiring an additional 87,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day moving average is $169.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

