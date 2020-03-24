Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 11,200 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

WHR stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

