Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 38,200 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in The Western Union by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,501,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 242,094 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

The Western Union stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

