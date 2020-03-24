Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,200 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

