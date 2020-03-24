Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 91,800 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 84,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

