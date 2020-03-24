Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 181,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 107,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,175 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,640 shares of company stock worth $7,167,489 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -131.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

