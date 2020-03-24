Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $170.14 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.