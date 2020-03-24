Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPE. BMO Capital Markets cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of CPE opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 205,306 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,631,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,125 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,369,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

