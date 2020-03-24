Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 92,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

CPB stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 253,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,478. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

