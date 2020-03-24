Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Denis Losier Sells 2,000 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.48, for a total value of C$208,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,474,697.92.

Denis Losier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$207,990.00.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$816,538.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,357. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$117.14.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

