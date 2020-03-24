Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the quarter. Akorn makes up approximately 0.2% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Akorn worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Akorn by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Akorn by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Akorn by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akorn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akorn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Akorn, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

