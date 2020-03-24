Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,623 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for 8.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.83% of Berry Global Group worth $366,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of BERY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. 36,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,873. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

