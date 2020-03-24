Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,654,032 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,971,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654,032 shares during the quarter. Office Depot accounts for 1.7% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.75% of Office Depot worth $71,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 96,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,464. The company has a market capitalization of $928.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Office Depot’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

