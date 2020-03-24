Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $115.20 Million Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,473,725 shares during the quarter. Arconic accounts for approximately 2.7% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Arconic worth $115,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 1,057,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,036. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

