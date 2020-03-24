Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $192.16 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises approximately 4.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Allergan worth $192,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Allergan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Allergan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGN traded up $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,934. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

