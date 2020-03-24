Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares during the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 148,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $488.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.31. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

