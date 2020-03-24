Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,325 shares during the quarter. Intelsat accounts for about 0.2% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Intelsat worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intelsat by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,048,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:I traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 155,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,743,277. Intelsat SA has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $299.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

I has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Intelsat Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

