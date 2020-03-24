Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,197,244 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,203,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197,244 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 10.2% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.73% of VICI Properties worth $439,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,116,000.

In other news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NYSE:VICI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 54,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

