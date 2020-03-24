Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Sells 69,372 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69,372 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.7% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $71,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in Boeing by 211.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

BA stock traded up $17.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,740,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,020. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.63. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

