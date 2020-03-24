Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Sells 925,875 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,346,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 925,875 shares during the quarter. Navient comprises 6.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 9.20% of Navient worth $278,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 443,020 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 20.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 99,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 56.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 449,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 71,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,394. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

