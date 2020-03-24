Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Holdings Lifted by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 148.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCBG stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

